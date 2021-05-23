Monaco GP – Leclerc, concerned about possible penalty that could invalidate his pole

After a great Thursday in Monaco, Ferrari confirmed their speed and took pole thanks to Charles Leclerc. However, the Monegasque suffered an accident on his last lap and could be forced to replace the gearbox.

The usual thing when a car suffers a side blow or later on the rear axle is that the gearbox suffers damage and it is necessary to replace it with a new one.

That situation is not a problem during practice on Friday (Thursday in Monaco) and Charles Leclerc He already experienced it when he suffered a breakdown in the first session of this edition of the Monegasque event.

“The first corner I did not do very well, but then I nailed the second and third sectors”

But, after getting pole position after an accident at the exit of the pool chicane and being thrown against the barrier, the Monegasque knows that his privileged position is in the air and depends on the intensity of the blow that has suffered his Ferrari SF21 on the wheels on the right side.

“It’s a shame to end up at the barrier, you don’t feel the same,” lamented Charles Leclerc. But at the same time I am incredibly happy for my first timed lap. The first corner was quite complicated, I did not do it very well, but then I nailed the second and third sectors. Very, very happy to be on pole.

The gearbox worries

The Monegasque saw on Thursday that the Ferrari was very fast on this circuit, something that was confirmed in the third practice session and in the first two qualifying sessions.

“It was very difficult to handle it mentally”admits a Leclerc who has never had a good result in his home race. “I could feel it was quite emotional in the car, but I said to myself: ‘It’s Q3, now is the time to put everything together. I managed to do it, so I am incredibly happy. But it’s tomorrow when we score points.

“I have to say that it is a great surprise to be on pole and in fourth place (Sainz) for tomorrow’s race,” reiterated Leclerc, who then admitted to being concerned about the state of his car ahead of Sunday’s race . “I’m worried, but we’ll see.”.

We will have to wait a few hours to know if Charles Leclerc maintains the first position on the grid or, on the contrary, penalizes with five positions and gives that privilege to Max verstappen.