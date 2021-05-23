Monaco GP – Ferrari denies gearbox prevented Leclerc from starting GP

The accident suffered by Charles Leclerc in Q3 in Monaco made it impossible for his rivals to improve the Monegasque’s time and that gave him pole, but it seems to have been the cause of his absence from the race.

Charles Leclerc He admitted feeling concerned on Saturday afternoon after damaging his car in Q3 in Monaco, as although he had taken pole position in his home race, doubts about the car’s condition were serious.

Finally, Ferrari determined that the gearbox of the Ferrari # 16 was in optimal condition to start the Monaco Grand Prix from pole, thus avoiding the five-position penalty that would have made things very difficult for Leclerc.

“I have never finished a race here and this year I have not been able to start from pole, so it is difficult to assume”

However, on the approach lap to the grid, Leclerc began to notice that something was wrong as he passed through the tunnel, which finally made him go back to the pits to never go out again, watching the race and the podium of his partner from outside.

«As soon as I felt it I told the team that there was a problem with the gearbox. But it wasn’t really coming from the gearbox. It seems that it is something else, so we have yet to check it out, ”declared Charles Leclerc in his appearance before the press during the race.

Obviously, I’m pretty sure it’s related to my accident yesterday, but we’ll try to understand where exactly it comes from.. Apparently it’s something on the left rear of the car. Whether it is correlated to the accident or not, we will have to see it, but it is still early, ”stressed Leclerc.

“In the garage it was very, very difficult to feel good. But I guess I’m getting used to this feeling here, unfortunately. I have never finished a race here and this year I have not been able to start from pole, so it is difficult to assume ».

But I also feel sorry for the team, honestly. The mechanics worked really hard yesterday to try to check everything and they were happy this morning to see that everything seemed fine., all the pieces were fine. And then this happened. So it is a shame for all, “concluded the Monegasque.

Mattia binotto, for his part, he later confirmed that the problem seemed to come from the rear left axle shaft, which could have been damaged by being pushed by the right, which was the one that received the blow on Saturday afternoon.

“We need to fully understand what happened. The fault is in the left-hand drive shaft (drive shaft). not in the gearbox, which had been inspected yesterday afternoon and I think it was good for the race. What happened is on the opposite side of the accident. So it may be something completely unrelated to the accident », raised Mattia Binotto.

Despite the absence of Charles Leclerc in the race, the second place of Carlos Sainz it places Ferrari just two points behind McLaren, which remains third in the constructors’ championship.