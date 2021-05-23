Monaco GP – Bottas’ tip in the championship: “I couldn’t believe what was happening”

If Valtteri Bottas had any chance of claiming the world title this year, he has already disappeared after his abandonment in Monaco. The Finn was even overtaken by Lando Norris after a surreal pitfall situation.

Can’t say that Valtteri Bottas He had many world title options before arriving in Monaco, but what is evidence is that he no longer has any left after leaving in the Principality when he was running in second position.

The Finnish rider now gives up a whopping 58 points with Max verstappen, in addition to 54 with Lewis Hamilton and even nine with Lando Norris. That, in a World Cup in which dropouts are scarce, seems insurmountable and condemns Bottas to spend one more season at the mercy of what his team needs to secure the championship of his partner.

A wayward nut

While Max Verstappen’s win seemed to be safe, Valtteri Bottas’ second place would have allowed him to make up ground with Lewis Hamilton, but when the Finn got ready to make the first stop right front wheel refused to come off.

“I could not believe what was happening. I honestly don’t know what happened, I still don’t know if it was a human error or a technical problem, but in any case, we have to learn from it.. It is a big mistake on our part and this should not happen ”, laments Bottas.

The problem is not that Bottas lost a lot of time, but that he was even forced to abandon after finding that it was impossible to remove the wheel and continue in the race. “If it’s human error, we have to support the guy who did it, but we have to learn from it., that’s the main thing on my mind. And at the same time, I am very disappointed.

“I think we could have fought for victory,” says the Finn. “Red Bull and Max were very fast, so it would have been difficult, but at least we could have gotten a second place today. However, we lost it. Max was fast and I think they made the soft tire last a bit longer in the first stint. We will never know if we could have achieved victory here », he concluded.