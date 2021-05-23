Monaco GP – Alonso still can’t find the way: «I could foresee that we were going to suffer»

Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix delves into the problems of Fernando Alonso, who has not even been able to go to Q2 and sees how Esteban Ocon is once again much faster than him.

Things are still not working for Fernando Alonso, who has not been able to obtain a good result in the classification of the Monaco Grand Prix. While Esteban Ocon managed to save the furniture with an 11th place on the grid, the Spanish rider was eliminated in Q1 after finishing 17th, almost half a second behind his teammate.

This means that Alpine loses presence in Q3 for the first time this year and that Fernando Alonso He is still unable to fully exploit his potential as a result of insufficient understanding with his car and tires.

“I was able to extract the maximum, but we did not have the rhythm”

In any case, Alpine’s overall performance is not being very hopeful either on a weekend in which they were hoping to stand up to Ferrari. “Regular, not being higher up in Monaco is not ideal for the race, but hey, it’s a difficult weekend. From the first session we have not been too fast, so you could foresee that we were going to suffer, and that’s how it has gone ».

“We expected much more from this race, without a doubt”, acknowledges Fernando Alonso. “We had good feelings, both in Portugal and in Barcelona in terms of car growth and performance. We expected to be higher, but I already said, since FP1 we have not found a good path and we have not been able to fix it too much either ».

When asked if he lacked confidence to attack in Monaco, Fernando Alonso stated that “no, I think the confidence was good. I was able to extract the maximum. Q1 is always a bit messy with traffic, it wasn’t ideal. But I don’t think that was the reason for being out of Q2, we didn’t have the rhythm ».

The worst thing is that the expectations for the race are just as bad, because overtaking in Monaco is almost a chimera. “We have a tough race ahead of us, but (I’m) happy to be back here and experience Monaco again.”

The tires

Marcin budkowski, CEO of Alpine, has also offered his feelings, admitting that the team is not living up to expectations leading up to this weekend.

“It’s not being a good weekend overall for us and unfortunately it’s not improving. We have suffered to make the tires work and I think that is still the case for Fernando », has revealed the Polish engineer.

“We have been scratching our heads and we have been using the simulator yesterday to try to get it right. Curiously, Esteban, began to feel the grip of the tires in the second attempt of Q1 »Budkowski noted.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Alpine’s options go through Esteban Ocon, who will start eleventh and will have Antonio Giovinazzi and Daniel Ricciardo as the main opponents to get into the points.