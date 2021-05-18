Monaco F1 GP: these are the schedules

One of the characteristics of the Monaco GP is that the first two free practice sessions will take place on Thursday.

May 18, 2021 (08:20 CET)

2019 Monaco GP race start

It is the only F1 Grand Prix where there is action on the track on Thursday. This day May 20th the first two free practice sessions will be held.

Friday will be a day of rest and again the Saturday the drivers will get back into their cars for the third free practice session and qualifying. The Sunday it’s race day with 78 laps to go.

Monaco GP schedule (CET):

Thursday 5-20: FP1 (11:30 am) – FP2 (3pm) Saturday 5-22: FP3 (12pm) – Qualifying (3pm) Sunday 5-23: Race (3pm)

