Ferrari Vice President Piero Ferrari celebrates his birthday today

May 22, 2021 (2:45 p.m. CET)

In social networks, the Ferrari team wanted to capture this moment, that of the delivery of a cake by the two drivers, Leclerc and Sainz, and the team leader, Binotto.

It is also the 50th time that Piero Ferrari has attended the Monaco GP. Few can say the same.