Monaco F1 GP: a race of strategies

Monaco is a 78-lap race to a single pit stop, and that’s what the drivers will be trying to do today

May 23, 2021 (11:00 CET)

Hamilton was the winner of the 2019 race and only made one pit stop

Monaco’s race is mostly about strategy. Since it is a circuit where it is almost impossible to overtake, teams and drivers have to do multiple calculations to see when to make the mandatory pit stop. The appearance of safety car It is something that has happened 80% of the time in recent years, and also another factor that can influence strategies is the Meteorology, very changeable in this month of May. For now, the forecast is for dry weather at 3:00 p.m. (CET), when the race begins.

As far as tire compounds are concerned, the top ten will start with the soft, the same one with which they gave their fastest lap in Q2 on Saturday, and it was also the Pirellis used throughout qualifying. For the second stint, the choice can be diverse: medium or hard. Drivers who start from the last positions, such as Fernando Alonso who will start from 17th, could opt for an opposite strategy: start with a medium or hard compound and switch to soft for the last laps.

In 2019The last time F1 was contested in Monaco, the drivers went to just 1 stop. There were only two pilots who did two pit stop: Valtteri Bottas and Pierre Gasly. The former suffered a puncture when pushed by Max Verstappen. The second went for the fastest lap at the end of the race and claimed it – he qualified 5th. At the end of the race, Verstappen, who crossed the line second, was penalized with 5 seconds and dropped to fourth place. The reason was that it pushed Hamilton out of the tunnel and made him have to take the escape. In the end, it was Hamilton who was the winner.