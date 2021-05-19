Monaco F1 GP: 750 GP for Williams

The Williams Racing team celebrates an important figure this weekend: 750 F1 Grands Prix

May 19, 2021 (4:25 PM CET)

Team Williams will contest its 750th GP this weekend

Williams Racing is the third F1 team in the F1 Grand Prix ranking, no less than 750, behind Ferrari (1,012) and McLaren (884). The Williams team was founded in 1977 by Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head.

This weekend, the halo of the Williams FW43B will carry the inscription of the names of 100 fans who answered the question asked on the networks: “What is your race number?”. On the team’s website you can enter the first of the Grand Prix you have attended – on TV or as a public – and it automatically calculates the number of F1 races you have seen.

In addition, the two Williams team cars will carry a logo with the 750 GP.