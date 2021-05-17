Monaco F1 GP 2021: Schedules and where to watch the race

Comes the Monaco F1 GP 2021 this weekend. It is one of the most anticipated and mythical races, with a lot of history behind it. Unfortunately, in recent years it has become somewhat boring to watch on TV, since the lack of overtaking and the pace imposed by the heads, making them practically all a train, do not make it especially interesting.

However, it has its attractions, such as the difficulty and how close the walls are. That means that there are usually some surprises in qualifying or the race, so we will have to be vigilant. Any slight mistake pays dearly for this Monaco GP. The Monte Carlo circuit is unforgiving, and it’s eager to tip the balance towards the side of Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen after the absence of 2020 due to the pandemic. Red Bull arrives with a fantastic car that should adapt to this track, but Mercedes is also very reinforced. Who will take the cat to the water this time?

It will be the 5th GP of the season, with 68 laps that will be given to the circuit of the Principality through the beautiful streets of Monte Carlo with the sea as witness. We will see how the Spanish do, it will be special. On the one hand, seeing Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari through the streets of Monaco, and on the other, seeing how Fernando Alonso adapts to the Monaco GP after his return to Formula 1.

You already know that you can follow it from DAZN or also from the content that this platform broadcasts through Movistar +. And, so that you do not miss a single detail of the sessions, here are the Schedule:

