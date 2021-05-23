Monaco F1 GP 2021: Race Results

The classification yesterday left in pole to Charles Leclerc. He started from the top position in the 2021 F1 Monaco GP, at home. But his accident at the end of Q3 left doubts about his gearbox. Just in the previous test lap he detected a problem in the rear of his Ferrari, and reported problems with the gearbox by radio. He looked extremely upset, and managed to return the car to the pits. There the Ferrari mechanics checked the back area, and finally detected that it was not a problem with the gearbox, but with a bearing that they did not change, the left one. Tremendous mistake by Ferrari that they could have changed it without penalizing and they did not …

After that tremendous disappointment, only the Ferrari by Carlos Sainz In race. And the truth is that he has managed to give a good result to those of Maranello. The Madrilenian managed to finish second, close to Max Verstappen, who is the one who has achieved the first position here after starting first without Leclerc’s car. Good race also for the Dutchman, who has been able to take the lead in the F1 World Championship after this Monaco GP. His main rival, Lewis Hamilton, did not make a good qualifying yesterday and did not look like a source today in the race, finishing 7th. He was only content to go in for a free stop and put on new tires to win the fastest lap and +1 point for it.

The other Mercedes, the one with Bottas, he hasn’t had much better luck either. And it is that after being second, and after a good start where Max had to defend himself to avoid being overtaken, the Finn saw how his pit stop weighed down the Monaco GP race. The right front wheel there was no way to remove it. The mechanics have been trying several times without success. Something strange happened to the nut and caused the team to choose to withdraw the car due to the impossibility of changing the tire.

As to Fernando AlonsoThe truth is that I managed to make a very good start, going from 17th to 14th, starting on medium tires while most chose the soft ones that were the best to start. Despite that, he managed to overtake at the start and stay there. He finally crossed the line in 13th position.

Lando Norris Carrerón who has come to double Ricciardo and finish 3rd. Very good performance also from Sebastian Vettel, who finished in a fantastic 5th place. In the case of English, it is showing why they have renewed it in a multi-year contract at Woking, and it is doing very well. In the case of the German, he was a bit low in the first races after Stroll, but here he felt comfortable and did much better.

East GP has been strangeNo yellow flags, no accidents, no Safety Car, something that is usual in this race, but has not happened in this edition.

Race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:38:56 “820 78 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +8” 968 78 3 Lando Norris McLaren +19 “427 78 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +20” 490 78 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +52 “591 78 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +53” 896 78 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +68 “231 78 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 77 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 77 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 77 11 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +1 lap 77 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1 lap 77 13 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 lap 77 14 George Russell Williams +1 lap 77 15 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 lap 77 16 Yuki Tsunoa Alpha Tauri + 1 lap 77 17 Nikita Mazepin Haas +3 laps 75 18 Mick Schumacher Haas +2 laps 75 19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes – Retired 20 Charles Leclerc Ferrari – Retired

The next race will be the Bakor. Meanwhile, a one-week break without Formula 1, as this other GP will be held already in June, the weekend of June 4-6. By the way, the Turkish GP has been canceled, and it has been announced that two races will be held at the Austrian circuit to fill the vacancy… A double race returns on consecutive weekends due to the pandemic.