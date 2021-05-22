Monaco F1 GP 2021: Qualifying Results

Interesting qualifying session for the Monaco GP of F1 2021. Already in free practice 3 it was pointed out that Red Bull and Ferrari were the favorites this time for pole. In addition, the suffering of others like Alpine was already sensed. The store, Charles Leclerc, has been the one who has finally taken the pole here. A new poleman in this home race for the Monegasque, who ended the Q3 session with a controversial accident hitting the wall.

Has been something doubtful because some believe that he did it on purpose, so that the session was stopped and his time, which was the best, was not improved by others who came after improving. It is true that it could penalize if the gearbox is damaged, and if it is a theater they have backfired. But it is also true that it enters the curve at a strange angle to be a normal line, and that is where it breaks the direction and then hits the barriers. Regardless of that, who would say that a Ferrari pole would be seen this year? Undoubtedly good news that there are changes of face in the first position. We will see if tomorrow he makes a good start and strategy and manages to avoid incidents in order to finish the home race with victory. It would be nice for him and for everyone in the principality.

Another remarkable thing that has happened has been mick’s accident with the Haas in free practice 3, which has made him unable to go out in qualifying. So there were 19 cars today. Other negative details should also be highlighted, such as the poor performance of Lewis Hamilton, who is far behind what is usual. They have not found a good feeling here and that will be very good for Max Verstappen, who has been able to sneak into second position, so if he finishes like this it will be some good points that he cuts for the world championship.

I also miss the Fernando Alonso, which seems to still not feel comfortable and adapt to the Alpine. Esteban Ocon continues to win in classification with important differences and that is strange. He has always adapted very well to all the cars, even if they were bad he adapted better than his teammates. Instead, it seems that being two years out of competition and the power steering of the new car is not helping him. We will see if you can progressively improve to be in better shape in 2022.

Carlos Sainz also ended up very pissed off, because he has been many times in P1 and touching the pole. But his second attempt has been weighed down by his teammate’s incident. He had a good chance here to take pole in his first year at Ferrari and at the fantastic Monaco GP.

Free practice 3 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’11 “294 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’11” 341 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’11 “552 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’11” 765 5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1 ‘ 11 “817 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’11” 988 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’12 “020 8 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’12” 298 9 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’12 “357 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’12” 537 11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa ROmeo 1’12 “539 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’12” 700 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’12 “959 14 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’13” 139 15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’13 “329 16 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’13 “390 17 George Russell Williams 1’13” 447 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’13 “475 19 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’13” 522 20 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’13 “614

Classification results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’20 “346 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’10” 576 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’10 “601 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’10” 611 5 Lando Norris McLaren 1’10 “620 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’10” 900 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’11 “095 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’11” 419 9 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’11 “573 10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’11” 779 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’11 “486 12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’11” 598 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’11 “600 14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’11” 642 15 George Russell Williams 1’11 “830 16 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’12 “096 17 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’12” 205 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’12 “366 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’12” 958 20 Mick Schumacher Haas –

Tomorrow the race, we will see what happens. There are many laps around the Monaco GP track and the walls are very close. There are usually accidents in all races, and the start is also a critical moment. A Safety Car could disrupt many plans and those who come to stop at that moment will have a plus. So anything could still happen …