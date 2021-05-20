Monaco F1 GP 2021: Free Practice Results 1

Free practice sessions 1 and 2 of the Monaco F1 GP 2021, which as usual is celebrated on Thursdays instead of Fridays. A complicated circuit and where accidents tend to happen quite frequently given the difficulty of the track and how close the walls are on the streets of Monte Carlo. Already in free practice there have been scares and exits of more than one, including Fernando Alonso.

The Spanish champion has had a touch with a barrier of the last corner and that has cost him to break the front wing. However, it has not suffered great damage, has been able to return to the pitlane and enter the pits to have it checked that it had not affected the steering and change the wing for another unit. In a few minutes he was able to start again, so he did not alter the program they had planned too much, nor the number of laps he was able to do, something that is vital to gain confidence. And he needs it more than the rest since he hasn’t raced in several years.

Alpine isn’t showing too strong here. At least in the free practice sessions this Thursday they have not, and everything looks like they will suffer here on Saturday and Sunday. In principle, it shouldn’t be too bad a circuit for them, but given what we’ve seen, it’s getting more uphill for them. Other cars that are generally behind them seem to be in the front here, and that’s not good on a circuit where you can’t overtake.

Red Bull looks very strong here, and they are expected to be the favorites. But be careful because Mercedes is also very good. It’s going to be a very nice battle. What’s more, it could be a battle to three if it is confirmed tomorrow that Ferrari really is so strong as shown today. Both cars finished first and second in the second session with very good times. That gives hope to those from Maranello, who could have one of their best GPs here. Charles Leclerc finished first in FP2 of the Monaco GP and Carlos Sainz second, very close. In fact, the Spaniard had managed to climb to the first position before his partner, but he has finally improved him. By the way, a Leclerc who started here with many problems, but who seems to have recovered from them …

By the way, some teams have introduced small improvements. Most of them have been limited to simply adapting the aerodynamics with the more wing settings, for high load, but some have also brought things. For example, Honda has improved the driveability of its engine. Will it be enough to beat Mercedes? We will see…

Free practice 1 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’12 “487 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’12” 606 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’12 “648 4 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’12” 929 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 ’12 “995 6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’13” 131 7 Lando Norris McLaren 1’13 “236 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’13” 732 9 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’13 “746 10 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’14 “081 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’14” 090 12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’14 “106 13 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’14” 205 14 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’14 “268 15 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’14” 281 16 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’14 “320 17 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’14” 616 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’14 “801 19 George Russell Williams 1’14” 840 20 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’19 “618

Free Practice 2 Results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Charles Lerclerc Ferrari 1’11 “684 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’11” 796 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’12 “074 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’12” 081 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’12 “107 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’12” 379 7 Piere Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’12 “498 8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’12” 708 9 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’12 “746 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’12” 982 11 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’13 “065 12 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’13” 175 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’13 “195 14 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’13” 199 15 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’13 “257 16 George Russell Williams 1’13 “509 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’13” 593 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’14 “407 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’14” 416 20 Yuki Tsnoda Alpha Tauri 1’14 “829

Tomorrow I rest in this unusual format of the Monaco GP. But the action will return on Saturday, with the usual free 3 and classification. And there it will be all real fire. A super important classification given that overtaking on this circuit is extremely difficult …