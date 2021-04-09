Monaco central Guillermo Maripán, the most valuable Chilean player

Latin American that climbs the most

AS Monaco center-back Guillermo Maripán is one of the big market value winners from the Transfermarkt update that reviewed 163 French Ligue 1 players. Maripán, 24 times international with Chile, is one of the most revalued footballers with a rise of 4 million euros with which he climbs to 12 million in market value, which makes the Catholic University youth squad the most valuable Chilean player of the moment.

Guillermo Maripán, 24, is playing his fourth season in Europe and his second at Monaco, after having been transferred from Alavés in 2019 for 18 million euros, in the record transfer of the Basque team. Now he ranks as the Chilean professional with the highest market value in international football ahead of Erick Pulgar from Fiorentina and Inter Milan legend Alexis Sánchez, both with € 10 million.

Guillermo Maripán leader: the most valuable Chilean players

15 Eduardo Vargas – Atlético Mineiro – Market value: € 3 M

Data as of April 9, 2021

14 Nicolás Castillo – CF América – Market value: € 3 M

13 Claudio Baeza – Toluca – Market value: € 3 M

12 Ángelo Araos – Corinthians – Market value: € 3.5 M

11 Felipe Mora – Portland Timbers – Market value: € 4 M

10 Diego Valdés – Santos Laguna – Market value: € 4 million

9 Víctor Dávila – Club León FC – Market value: € 4.5 M

8 Jean Meneses – Club León FC – Market value: € 5 million

7 Paulo Díaz – River Plate – Market value: € 5.2 M

6 Arturo Vidal – Inter – Market value: € 6 million

5 Sebastián Vegas – Monterrey – Market value: € 6 million

4 Charles Aránguiz – Bayer Leverkusen – Market value: € 9 million

3 Alexis Sánchez – Inter – Market value: € 10 M

2 Erick Pulgar – Fiorentina – Market value: € 10 M

1 Guillermo Maripán – AS Monaco: Market value: € 12 million

It is also the first time that a central defender has led the ranking of the most sought-after Chilean soccer players. Guillermo Maripán’s promotion is due both to his good league season (21 games played, five goals and one assist), and to the good moment that AS Monaco is going through in the French championship.

Niko Kovac’s side has only lost one match since December 16 and is currently third behind leaders LOSC Lille and PSG. This means that the Principality club has been rewarded with several revaluations such as that of the defender, who is also the Latin American that rises the most in Ligue 1.

Maripán had to adapt to French football in his first year in the tournament, in which he was not very fortunate and in which he chained four consecutive devaluations. Now with a market value of 12 million euros, he is approaching the peak of his career achieved in June 2019, when he was still playing for Alavés: then he reached € 15 million.

Kamara, Kean, Maripán: most appreciated players in Ligue 1

20 Maxence Caqueret – Lyon – New market value: +3 to 15 M €

Data as of April 9, 2021

19 Youssouf Fofana – Monaco: +3 to 16 M €

18 Sven Botman – Lille: +3 to 28 M €

17 Benoit Badiashile – Monaco: +3 to 28 M €

16 Khéphren Thuram – Nice: +3.5 to 9 M €

15 Arnaud Kalimuendo – Lens: +4 to 10 M €

14 Guillermo Maripán – Monaco: +4 to 12 M €

13 Adrien Truffert – Rennes: +4 to 12 M €

12 Aleksandr Golovin – Monaco: +4.5 to 23 M €

11 Timothy Weah – Lille: +4.5 to 12 M €

10 Romain Faivre – Brest: +5 to 13 M €

9 Jason Denayer – Lyon: +5 to 25 M €

8 Mike Maignan – Lille: +5 to 25 M €

7 Moise Kean – PSG: +5 to 35 M €

6 Boubacar Kamara – Marseille: +5 to 37 M €

5 Loïc Badé – Lens: +6 to 12 M €

4 Sofiane Diop – Monaco: +6 to 16 M €

3 Amine Gouiri – Nice: +7 to 27 M €

2 Lucas Gourna-Douath – Saint-Étienne: +8 to 12 M €

1 Aurélien Tchouaméni – Monaco: +9 to 25 M €

