Monaco beat Metz on penalties

04/06/2021 at 10:01 PM CEST

The penalty shoot-out lottery smiled at Monaco in the eighth of the Coupe de France. They drew 0-0 against Metz and, in a competition where there is no overtime, everything was decided from eleven meters. There, those of the Principality were victorious.

MON

MET

Monaco

Majecki; Sidibé, Maripán, Badiashile (Disasi, 46 ‘), Ballo Toure (Henrique, 68’); Fofana, Matazo (Tchouameni, 79 ‘); Diatta (Jovetic, 68 ‘), Volland, Martins (Fàbregas, 59’); Ben Yedder.

Metz

Oukidja; Centonze, Bronn, Kouyate, Fofana, Delaine; Maiga, Angban, Boulaya (Sarr, 60 ‘), Vagner (Yade, 61’); Leya (Ambrose, 61 ‘).

Goals

There was not. 5-4 on penalties.

Referee

J. Pignard. TA: Angban (65 ‘)

Incidents

Match played at the Stade Louis II.

It cost more than the account to the Monegasques, who came from endorsing four goals to Metz in domestic competition and tAll predicted another comfortable game for Kovac’s pupils. And more when, after two minutes, Gelson Martins already had the first one. However, the forces were equalized and the visiting team knew how to counter the attacks of the Monegasques, and Jovetic, in the final section, had the clearest when he hit the crossbar.

Until the inevitable was reached. To the penalty shootout. They all scored theirs when Maiga, a Metz player, made a mistake. Fabregas scored and it was useless for Bronn to send the leather to the bottom of the nets, because Jovetic, with the pressure that shot had, did not miss. Monaco, to quarters. And tomorrow more Cup.