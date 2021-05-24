Monaco 2021 a street circuit in which two new ecological cars were tested

The Monaco Grand Prix 2021 it turned out to be a catastrophe for the team Mercedes and a balm of victory for Red bull and his first pilot, Max verstappen, who not only got the victory from the start of the race, but now lead the championship of this year’s F1 with 4 point advantage on Hamilton who came seventh. But next to these sports news, there is also two new ecological cars were released on its streets, the electric truck Nissan ariya and the hypercar Hybrid Koenigsegg Ditch 1,500HP.

Nissan Ariya on the track of the Monaco GP 2021

For the Ariya, the public debut of what is the first truck was made 100 percent electric from Nissan and which is seen in action for the first time after its world premiere almost a year ago.

On this tour, the technology of e-4ORCE drive and was shown to receive comments on the exterior appearance of the truck that will have rear-wheel drive with two power ranges with 215 and 240 horses and all-wheel drive with 335 and 390 horsepower. Its autonomy range is up to 610 kilometers travel per charge.

Hybrid hypercar in Monaco

The other great premiere on the legendary circuit was the Koenigsegg Regera that has 1,500 horsepower and who was in command of the former driver and Formula 1 champion, Nico Rosberg, who ‘played’ at home to lead them through the narrow streets of the circuit.

The Regera of Rosberg It was clad in an exposed carbon fiber bodywork and in the video the driver tells the details of this hypercar from Koenigsegg of which there will only be 80 units, all with a 5.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that is added to three electric ones to deliver 1,500 hp and 2,000 Nm of torque.

There are cars with visible carbon fiber bodywork, for example some Pagani and Bugatti; but this Regera shows off all its carbon without a single layer of protective material.

The most interesting fact, from the mechanical point of view, of the Regera is that it does not have a traditional transmission, which was replaced by a direct drive system that connects only to rear axle.

The biggest highlight for Rosberg was the grip and ride control that gave the hybrid hypercar despite its enormous power.

The new Nissan Ariya It will debut in America, Europe and China later this year.