Mona Barthel triumph in the qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

The German tennis player Mona barthel, number 197 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirty-six minutes by 6-4, 3-6 and 7 (7) -6 (4) to the french player Tessah Andrianjahost, number 265 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Andrianjahostimo managed to break his rival’s serve 8 times, while the German did it 7 times. In addition, Barthel was 48% effective on the first serve, committed 8 double faults and achieved 50% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 70% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and won 48% of points to serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. In this specific phase 128 players face. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.