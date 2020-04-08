Mon Laferte will give a concert on YouTube from home | INSTAGRAM

Mon Laferte will offer this Wednesday a concert from his home.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The presentation will be broadcast on YouTube, and will begin at 1:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The concert can also be seen in the United States, Chile, Argentina, Portugal, England and Spain.

You may also be interested: Video Thalía of lawsuit, launches strong message on Tiktok

Previously, the singer had already offered a presentation from her residence, when she was part of LaLiga Santander Fest with stars like David Bisbal and Alejandro Sanz.

The LaLiga Santander Fest event was led by Eva Gónzalez and Toni Aguilar, where quite a few athletes joined for the cause, raising funds to acquire medical supplies to support doctors, nurses, specialists, patients and others in this hard fight against the current situation. .

Read also: Maluma reveals his phone number to have contact with his fans

Recall that Laferte held a well-known protest on the Latin Grammy red carpet, where he won the award for best alternative music album for “Norma”, in which he showed his exposed chest with the legend “in Chile they torture, violate and mat @ n ”.

Mon Laferte is characterized by being a fairly independent woman and above all she does not care about the opinion of others. She is an extremely strong and emotional woman which can be seen in the lyrics of her songs, which have left a great mark on her followers.

He currently has three million one hundred thousand followers on his official Instagram account which continue to rise. A few weeks ago the Chilean singer based in Mexico had her first plastic exhibition at the Museum of Mexico City. It is, according to her, her most personal side, a side that not many knew.

.