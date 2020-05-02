Baroque eyebrows that associate it, inescapably, with the Frida Kahlo symbol of that Mexico where Mon Laferte has lived for 13 years. The thing does not remain in the visual. It would be unfair reductionism. A simplification to empathies that are deeper. Powerful ideas to say from the multiple manifestations of art.

Covid-19). “data-reactid =” 20 “> Like Diego Rivera’s muse, Mon also does it in his least widespread creative facet on oil or acrylic. But music is the language with which he communicates, between indie and mainstream, for the millions that continue to cross borders. “I write a song when I have to say something valuable to communicate with people,” she tells LA NACION from her home in Mexico, where she was found by the quarantine decreed from of the world coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Far from confinement, forced seclusion enhances his creative gift. Mon has just released “Biutiful”, (written in Laferte style, with Latin pride), his first unpublished single after that “Plata Ta Tá”, together with Guaynaa, manifested against an oppressing economic system. “Biutiful” is also a manifesto. It is quite a declaration of principles: “Today I am going to touch myself because I feel biutiful, today I will make love to myself because I feel biutiful”, she confesses on this topic that finds her planted and reconciled with herself: “Biutiful is to feel good on the outside , but, above all, inside. It is like the base. When you don’t lie, and you love yourself, that is reflected. This song is like reaffirming myself, repeating a mantra “. Rectify to confirm. Perhaps it has a lot to do with the road traveled, with the maturity of its 36 young and insurgent years: “This is something I can say today because it was not always like this. In my past there were moments of non-acceptance, of not loving myself so much.”

-What was this non-acceptance related to?

-It had to do with my body, my image. Society was also different when I was a girl. The woman could contribute more with her image than with her ideas. Over the years I grew up, and it was no longer a concern to be super cute or fit. Today I feel much better with myself.

The rebellious girl born in Viña del Mar as Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte does not go unnoticed. He grew up on the shores of the Pacific on those cold and unforgiving Chilean coasts, which she softened by seclusing herself to compose. At 13 he entered the Conservatory of Music. And, as a teenager, he already knew what it was like to stand in front of the public of the bars in his city or in neighboring Valparaíso.

– Was there an event in your life to reverse that failed self-esteem? Did the music lead you to your own acceptance?

-Society is deconstructing itself. In that sense, are you a mirror for many who can see themselves reflected in your history and in that conviction of diving into a more transcendent internal satisfaction than external aesthetic opinions?

-It has to do with something much deeper. That song is very difficult, but it also opens several doors, different conversations. In fact, it can trigger thinking about female masturbation, a topic that is still a hit for many girls today.

Read more

-Taboo subject if any.

-Totally, that’s why, now that we are in quarantine, I wanted to say something like what is said in “Biutiful”.

Raise your voice. Say what had to be said, without pacaterias, without double discourse. In front. In 2016 her career had a break: the two MTV Awards for Mon Laferte, Volume 1 planted her firmly in an industry that she came to stay. Own style. Quite a problem for worshipers of watertight genres or pigeonholes. Impossible with it. Nondescript.

Although some critics endorse certain similarities in the themes, the truth is that there is a binding sound that shows an evolution. “Biutiful” is a scream. Own and visceral. Guttural. Mon Laferte Essence. The video of the cut was shot in his own Mexican house, changing over and over again in costumes. Showing intimate and authentic. Today, in a multiplication of challenge, that sport of virtual challenges, thousands of fans emulate it in various versions of TikTok.

During his childhood and youth he did not find meaning in existence. Perhaps that is why those monstrous images of death that were studied in advance in his young thoughts. There, perhaps, resides a good part of the foundation of that artist who, far from imploding, opened up to the world to explain to herself many of the mysteries, of the Borgesian labyrinths that traversed her like a ball of unfathomable Theseus that finally began to unravel . Alone with my monsters, that exquisite sounding acoustic album was transformed into a cathartic exercise. He looked back. He searched in those depths not always luminous.

-It is curious that when you are so young you have that tormented link with death.

-Every time less. In adolescence I dreamed a lot about death.

-And now?

That “now less” reveals these uncertainties in times of pandemics. He lives far from his native Viña del Mar where those years passed without abundance and some needs. Today, your present is more comfortable. He longs for that, but he is aware that the music industry manages neuralgic territorialities. The DF allows him to better maneuver his consolidated career internationally. From there it can expand into an equidistant circulation with various markets. His Chile, like Argentina, are far away for an artist that spreads here and there.

“Thanks to life, which has given me so much”. That said by his compatriot Violeta Parra, in the voice of Mon Laferte, along with that of Plácido Domingo, sounded even more powerful in that unforgettable concert in Chile a couple of years ago. It was not always so. Trial and error earned the scepter the furry-lipped brunette. Perhaps its best synthesis. Exact conjugation of the seductive girl and the uncompromising belligerent woman.

-Although leisure is somewhat demonized, for an artist it can be a trigger for ideas.

-There is a round of applause for those who work hard and demonize doing nothing. I have always worked to pay rent or food. For this reason, it is always pending to generate more work. Suddenly I am quarantined and feel lost doing nothing. I say to myself, “You have to work.” But I am a civilized person and I can stop, even though I feel guilty. The message they instill in us is that you have to work to earn a lot of money and buy things, change the house for a bigger one, have everything. “

– That message rooted in fierce consumption systems, how was it exercised in your childhood?

– In my house one worked to have the right thing, but I wanted to get out of poverty, so I worked more and more. Now I understood that you have to live simply by existing.

-When composing, do the images of Viña del Mar appear?

-Every time I go I am filled with inspiration. I composed the songs looking at the ocean. I am walking along the sea and taking elements from that very cold Pacific and high waves hitting the rocks, very poetic. When I think about it, it makes me nostalgic, even though I live in a town where I see green and mountains. But I would like to be in front of that sea, I miss it.

coronavirus. Even her bathroom is pierced by its colors. A kind of Charly García from home with walls intervened by his own hand, but painting more expressionist than that of the creator of “Disarm and Bleed”. That vocation for painting that always accompanied her led her to exhibit her works in the Museum of Mexico City. The vernissage took place a week before the quarantine was implemented, with which the exhibition was interrupted. “Data-reactid =” 72 “> In that town with green and mountain is that house that painted the walls with markers. Semantic meanings and even some reflex act that led her to capture symbolisms almost similar to the widespread image of the coronavirus. Even her bathroom is pierced by its colors. A kind of Charly García from home with walls intervened by his own hand, but painting more expressionist than that of the creator of “Disarm and Bleed”. That vocation for painting that always accompanied her led her to exhibit her works in the Museum of Mexico City. The vernissage occurred a week before the quarantine was implemented, whereupon the sample was interrupted.

-Building an identity, your own style, is an important value in an artist. In your case, your personality is a perfect match with what you have to say. It is not just a container.

-I like having found, over the years, a personality, a voice.

-Do you feel copied?

-I think art is a copy of everything. I am influenced by a lot of things, from poetry to cinema. If I feel copied?

-That same …

-I do not know. They told me. You have to know how to copy …

-With interrupted concerts, how is your work year going?

-I have no idea what’s going to happen and I love that. Before, I had my life planned a year or more. Now that can no longer be. Simply exist, that the world takes me and that whatever has to happen happens.

(where she protested naked with the phrase written on her body: “In Chile they torture, rape and kill”), deserving of the Silver and Gold Seagull in Viña del Mar, protagonist of the Coachella Festival where she shared the stage with Ariana Grande, the list of merits and recognitions could continue many more lines. While he broadcasts “Biutiful”, he records Conversations with Mon Laferte, his post-cast cycle, where he elaborates on how much he has to share and tell his fans. “Data-reactid =” 81 “> In this consensual drift, he lets himself be carried away singer who, when she performed at the last Cosquín Rock, was one of those women who inaugurated thirty percent of the obligatory female quota in the grids of the country’s festivals. More rocker than ever, she dazzled in that concert that showed her high, Energetic Latin Grammy winner (where she protested naked with the phrase written on her body: “In Chile they torture, rape and kill”), deserving of the Silver and Gold Seagull in Viña del Mar, star of the Coachella Festival where she shared the stage With Ariana Grande, the list of merits and recognitions could be continued many more lines.While broadcasting “Biutiful”, she recorded Conversations with Mon Laferte, her post-cast cycle, where she explained how much she e has to share and tell their fans.

-Mon, what is your emotional situation?

-I’m in love all the time. Literal, huh? That has brought me many problems.

-Who now?

-No, I’m not saying that. I keep the secret.