Mon Laferte shares photo in minor cloths | Instagram

The singer of Chilean origin Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte Better known as Mon Laferte, she shared a photograph where she appears in smaller cloths.

Mon Laferte is characterized by being a pretty woman Independent and above all he does not care about the opinion of others.

She is an extremely strong and emotional woman which can be seen in the lyrics of her songs, which have left a great mark on her followers.

The singer Mon Laferte is characterized by having quite strong themes in their songs, not only for heartbreak or love but also for having such a seasoned character.

In the photograph he shared appears wearing a bra and a tiny short as well as fishnet stockings all in black with which it is quite identified, in addition to looking extremely attractive.

Another way he uses to express himself besides music It is through painting, even recently he had the opportunity to exhibit part of his art.

Apparently it is not uncommon to see Laferte traveling with big suitcases, because he even takes his canvases to the concert tours in which he likes to paint. He also says that he laughs while painting and is inspired by everything he sees.

Norma Monerrat started making paintings some time ago 10 years and did not study formally, but had help at home.

“My father is a painter and he taught me some techniques, he is very from the town, he paints everything,” he said. “I paint not to speak, I am used to being on stage, but many times I am inside another character.”

He currently has three million one hundred thousand followers on his official Instagram account which continue to rise.

