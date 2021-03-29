Mon Laferte presents the cover of his new album – Noticias, Deportes, Gossip, Columnas

Mon Laferte shared the cover of her new album, where a child version of herself appears, carrying a bull in her arms. This material is called Six, and will be released on April 8. “Grab your pants,” wrote the Chilean in the caption.

This new work generates a lot of expectation given the trip through different styles that the triple Latin Grammy winner has presented in recent years. It should be remembered that a few weeks ago he even ventured into the Mexican regional with the single Se me va a burmar el corazón, which he plays alongside the Arrolladora Banda el Limón.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

As he stated in an interview published by El Sol de México, his inspiration for this rhythm were the records of Chavela Vargas that he listened to during the pandemic, whom he described as “an artist who did not ask for anything from male artists.”

This album comes just over a year after the release of Sola con mis monstruos, which received very good reviews thanks to the two songs tribute to Edith Piaf and Violeta Parra (El gavilán and La vie en rose).