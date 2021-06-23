Mon Laferte, Juanes and Miley Cyrus join Metallica’s new The Black Album – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Metallica celebrates this year the thirtieth anniversary of its Black Album and will do so with a reissue of this emblematic album in which more than fifty international artists will participate and whose sales proceeds will go to charitable causes, the Californian band reports on its website.

Artists of different styles such as Juanes, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, J. Balvin, Biffy Clyro, Mon Laferte or David Gahan (Depeche Mode) will be part of the cast of 53 voices that will cover great classics of this legendary metal band such as “Nothing Else Matters ”,“ Enter Sandman ”or“ The Unforgiven ”, in this remastered reissue that will go on sale next September 10th.

In addition, it will be published in all possible versions, with a “deluxe box” that will include the original remastered album on vinyl and CD, a “picture disc” (illustrated disc) of “Sad But True”, the EP (extended version) of “Live at Wembley”, a double LP of “Live in Moscow”, two CDs of interviews, five of mixes, six CDs and DVDs of live shows and a 120-page bookcase with unpublished images.

There will also be other items such as tour passes, guitar picks, a folder with the lyrics, three lithographs and a commemorative lanyard.

All proceeds from sales and downloads will go to the foundation “All Within My Hands”, of the American band itself, and more than fifty other charities chosen by each of the guest artists on this album.

The Black Album was Metallica’s fifth studio album released in 1991 and has gone on to become the best-selling metal work in history with more than 22 million certified copies worldwide.