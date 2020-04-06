Mon Laferte.

Photo:

Alberto Valdés / EFE

Mon Laferte It is becoming increasingly sensual during the coronavirus pandemic. And for several days she has allowed her fans to see her in little clothes on Instagram.

“Once I took a selfie in the dressing room, I never thought to upload it, but as now everything doesn’t matter 🤷🏻‍♀️ global pandemic # melapelas #encasa #covid 🌹🌹 nice Sunday,” he wrote in his most recent publication.

The singer has uncovered her curves and celebrities and fans are fascinated.

kanygarcia

Verified

I’m peeing!! You came free since before the pandemic Norma! hahahaha that’s why you always make me smile

yuririasierra

Verified

😂😂😂 #AhoraTodoDaIgual

benjawalker

Verified

😧😍

girlultra

Verified

queen 🌻

Prior to this, the Chilean singer showed her black and white bra and joins the “I’m staying home” campaign that many celebrities are popularizing, including Belinda, Danna Paola, Clarissa Molina and Shakira among others.

