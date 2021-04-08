Mon Laferte and Gloria Trevi together?

This we did not expect, “La Mujer”, a song with a collaboration of a duo of talented and empowered artists and women who simply do nothing more than inspire us in the XXI century, we mean nothing more and nothing less than Gloria Trevi and Mon Laferte.

You heard it right, Mon Laferte and Gloria Trevi decided to sit down and talk and a song comes out! “La Mujer” is the song that they premiered no more than 19 hours ago, this song just a few hours ago, already has half a million reproductions!

In this video we can see the beautiful Mon Laferte with a very Gucci style, with red hair, almost orange, with her typical fringe that makes her so authentic and with a rather conservative autendo, now, Gloria Trevi, you can appreciate her with a very sensual outfit. Both wearing their tattoos and other accessories that make them so authentic and loyal to themselves.

Fluorescent colors, extravagant clothes, and a lot of style is what you can see in this video. If you don’t believe us, we leave you here the link of the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb3WKu50oII

This song highlights the female figure, makes women shine and puts them on a pedestal, highlights their defects and virtues, applauds their mistakes but also all their successes. Actually, this is how it should always be, no matter how you are, as a woman, and in general as a human being there is something that you always have to have that makes you count as a person, and that is dignity and love for yourself, the self-love.

Remember that if you have self-love, you have everything, because having that, you will be able to fight against any emotion or situation that does not make you happy. And on the contrary, also fight for any situation that does make you happy.

“La Mujer” the song by Mon Laferte and Gloria Trevi that you have to listen to today.