Mon Laferte acts like Paquita the neighborhood, enjoy his music | INSTAGRAM

The famous Chilean singer, Mon Laferte, decided to reveal one of her most secret musical tastes, a few days after having pampered her loyal fans with daring photographs and the premiere of her new video clip: Biutiful.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It seems that Mon changed his musical style to start playing songs from the ranchero genre, especially the songs by Francisca Viveros Barradas, or as everyone knows her: Paquita la del Barrio.

This was made public on his official Instagram account, where Mon Laferte appears in a video in which he acts as if he was singing and enjoying himself a lot: Three times he cheated on you and put all the feeling into it, something natural in Mon.

You may also be interested: Photo Thalía, it’s you or Marilyn Monroe

Days ago Mon Laferte released his new single accompanied by his official video: “Biutiful“, his first unpublished release as a soloist in this 2020, he had not released another since he made “Plata Ta Tá” with Guaynaa, at the end of 2019 and his live acoustic album “Sola Con Mis Monstruos”.

“As the world collapses, all the songs, the circuits connect, and mix for good. I feel biutiful… ” With this theme Mon seeks to express his self-love, self-acceptance, sexuality and empowerment that for the hard times we are living.

Read also: Marcos Mundstock, member of Les Luthiers, loses his life

In these days of quarantine, the singer has offered several presentations from her residence, 1 when she was part of LaLiga Santander Fest with stars like David Bisbal and Alejandro Sanz and another solo.

The singer Mon Laferte is characterized by having quite strong themes in her songs, not only for heartbreak or love but also for having such a seasoned character.

He recently placed a photograph where he appears wearing a bra and a tiny short as well as fishnet stockings all in black with which he is quite identified, in addition to looking extremely attractive.

.