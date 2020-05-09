In Mexico, 33.2 million of the mobile lines are from mothers, who take advantage of internet access for activities such as shopping online, according to a study by The Competitive Intelligence Unit (The CIU). Read: AMLO: Presidential plane has purchase offer

The report noted that 47.7 percent of Internet moms are users of these online shopping platforms available to them.

There are 124.2 million mobile phone lines in the country, of which 33.2 million or 26.7 percent of the total are used by Mexican mothers.

95 percent of mother Internet users use smartphones to communicate and connect to the Internet.

“We found that connectivity, devices and services are important allies of Mexican mothers that allow them to carry out different types of activities, from communication, access to information, professional activities, taking care of their health and their family, as well as access to entertainment content, “said Jacqueline Hernández, analyst at The CIU.

28 percent of Internet mothers, abounded, carry out work activities, while 27 percent do school activities together with their children.

“Having a significant and growing level of adoption of connectivity and equipment services opens up an important range of possibilities that facilitate processes and generate resource efficiencies such as money and time,” added Hernández.

Likewise, it revealed that the average expenditure destined to the purchase of smartphones by this segment of the female population amounts to 4 thousand 68 pesos, a level attributable to the increasing diversification in ranges, models and prices of said devices, as well as the availability of users to spend and invest in equipment, connections, accessories, applications, among others.

Among the main uses that moms give to their smartphones are instant messaging apps, social networks, video consumption and information search.

