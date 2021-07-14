Momo prototype black edition | Motor

In an age where rudders already look more like a shelf of buttons and knobs for car systems, seeing one that is totally devoid of these is almost a feat, and undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and recognized is the Momo Prototype. And now even more in this Black Edition version.

Having first appeared in the 60s it should come as no surprise its simplicity, worthy of such emblematic vehicles as for example the Porsche 917 in which it was mounted. It has been so timeless that it is still in production today and this new one is added to the list of special editions.

Momo Prototype Black Edition

As its name indicates, the Momo Prototype Black Edition It is completely black, it is made entirely by hand and will only be available in 350mm diameter. It can be installed on practically any car, although some will require a special coupling.

And if not, in any case it is one of those pieces so perfect that it would look equally well hung on the wall of the house or properly arranged on a table. Its price? $ 395, about 1.5 million pesos (plus shipping, of course). Who wouldn’t want to have it?

