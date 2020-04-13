These Easter, all the families spent in their houses. Singer Katy Perry and her partner, actor Orlando Bloom, also celebrated the arrival of their future girl. She dressed up and fell in love with her tummy, she is a rabbit mom!

April 13, 202011: 03 AM

This Sunday, by tradition or religion, the long-awaited were celebrated Easter.

Several celebrities greeted their fans through social networks, such as the artist Miley Cyrus and her eccentric photo shoot as ‘help from the Easter Bunny’.

Singer Katy Perry He chose to dress up to wish his followers ‘Happy Easter’. Look at the selfie he took!

Recall that a few weeks ago, Katy Perry and her partner, the actor Orlando Bloom, They announced that they would be parents to a girl.

The American artist decided to use the video clip of one of her new songs, ‘Never worn white’, to confirm her pregnancy. The cutest rabbit mom!

.