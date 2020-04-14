A video of the delivery of Easter eggs by singer Jennifer López to her children, in the framework of Easter celebrated last Sunday, went viral. A completely different rabbit from the tales, tremendous mesh!

April 14, 2020 11:11 AM

The artist Jennifer Lopez, the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and their children are enjoying their stay at home these weeks.

They sing, dance, exercise and even cook together: without a doubt, tremendous family moments.

Of course, Easter was not wasted: JLo made his triumphal entry into the courtyard of the house with a cart full of baskets with Easter eggs and gifts for each of the family members.

What surprised the fans is the appearance of the artist: in a swimsuit, half-open bath and an impeller, nothing to do with what boys and girls imagine today to Mama Rabbit!

Many praised and congratulated her for being such a ‘good mother’, and others criticized her for ‘showing off’, taking into account the current reality and the poverty suffered by various families. What do you think?

.