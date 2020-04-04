Model Kylie Jenner enjoys her days at home with her little baby, Stormi. With no sign of her husband Travis Scott, the businesswoman uploaded a video where she presents the perfect threesome that she misses seeing.

April 04, 202011: 04 AM

Kylie Jenner enjoys modeling and playing with her one-year-old girl Stormi, in his great mansion in the United States.

Without a doubt, the businesswoman knows what to do in these difficult times and is not bored at all. For example, he shares old photo shoots, which stuns his nearly 170 million instagram followers.

But the famous businesswoman in the world of cosmetics doesn’t have everything right now: she uploaded a rather nostalgic video where she trusts that she misses her perfect trio. Do you know who he is talking about?

The girls of Kim and Khloé Kardashian They steal Kylie Jenner’s heart and not to mention the fans. The cute video of the three dancing dolls has more than 16 million views and 37 thousand comments. Beautiful!

