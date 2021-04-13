MoMA issues bonds to take advantage of low rates and refinance debt

(Bloomberg) – The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in Manhattan, which houses one of the world’s largest collections of 20th-century paintings and sculpture, sold $ 100 million in taxable bonds on Tuesday.

MoMa joins other museums, such as the Whitney Museum of Modern Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Modern Art, which have taken advantage of low interest rates to roll over debt and help mitigate the financial cost of the pandemic. , which kept them closed for months last year. The deal was priced at par, and the yield on the issue was 3.22%, or 88 basis points above US Treasuries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will refinance part of the $ 278 million debt the museum issued in 2016 and pay what it owes in two lines of credit.

The securities are rated Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service, and AA by S&P Global Ratings, the third best categories, reflecting their cultural significance and strong finances. Even with the museum closed in March due to the pandemic, its annual revenue fell less than 2% to around $ 226 million in the year through June, due to it deriving only a small portion of its income from ticket sales and memberships. according to figures disclosed in preliminary bid documents. It cut about US $ 40 million in expenses to meet the closure and reopened at the end of August at 25% of its capacity, according to a document distributed to potential investors. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signed the sale.

Moody’s analyst Dennis Gephardt said the company has a stable outlook on MoMa bonds due to “continued strength in operating discipline, gradual debt reduction and measured recovery in visitor demand.”

Matt Fabian, a senior analyst at Municipal Markets Analytics Inc., said before the sale that there should be high demand for the bonds.

“Lately there is a bigger and stronger market for taxable bonds,” he said. “MoMA is a very strong credit because of its role in American cultural life and its extensive cash and real estate resources.”

