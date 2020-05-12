On June 10, 1984, Ivan Lendl brought John McEnroe down from the skies in Paris, then a tennis witness to a full-blown hatching that was burned into the memory of Àlex Corretja (Barcelona, ​​46 years old). “I was only 10 years old and I saw it on TV, and it marked that tremendous way to overcome, how it managed seriousness and emotions, hyperconcentrated from start to finish, without losing the site for a single moment … It was spectacular,” he recalls. Barcelona’s Ivan Lendl, that is, about the man who definitely inspired him and who turned John McEnroe on that wild day of tennis, resolved in 4h 08m and by a very narrow margin of four points (158-154). At the end, 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 and 7-5. Ivan the Terrible was born.

In that final of Roland Garros, the essence of one of the fiercest rivalries remembered in the racket, everything ended up in McEnroe: the particular statistic –10-8 favorable to the New Yorker until then, 21-15 for Lendl in the definitive historical account – The 42 victories that BigMac linked, dominator of the first half of the eighties and undefeated that year until the shock, and above all the stigma that weighed on his rival, who after having lost his first four grand finals (McEnroe already He collected five majors and a couple of master titles, among other merits …) A loser aura began to accompany him that day exploded into a thousand pieces.

Boom! For me, that day changed everything, ”observes Corretja, who 14 years later would find himself in a situation very similar to that of Lendl in the Chatrier. It happened in Hannover, with Carlos Moyà on the other side of the net. End of the Masters. The Mallorcan, favorite despite the Catalan having beaten Andre Agassi in the group stage and Pete Sampras in the semifinals, dominated by two sets. “And I had led the game towards a limit situation for me,” says Corretja; “Also, Charlie had been beating me all year … But then, at one point I thought: Oysters, if your idol was able to do it, why can’t you do it yourself? I held onto that. “

The duel was resolved in favor of the Barcelona player, who came from behind (3-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 and 7-5, in 4:01 am) and became champion of the Masters, the only Spaniard with Manolo Orantes (1976). “At that time we played on the singles court, without the doubles hallways, and when I saw Lendl at Madison Square Garden they played that way too. Suddenly, everything coincided. My dream came true, ”says Corretja, who as a child was struck by those television images with the skyscrapers of New York and the blue track of the US Open; the night sessions, the hustle and bustle, the immensity of the Arthur Ashe … “And especially Lendl hitting those parallel passings in the race,” stresses the man who, when he was a kid, had only a couple of posters in the room, on the head of the Bed: one, of course, that of his idol, stony and impassive tennis player where they exist, and the other that of the academic Stefan Edberg, a fine stylist whom he defeated in 1994 in Indianapolis.

Whims of life, life crossed with Lendl two years earlier, in Bordeaux. “I entered the top-100 and started to enter some tournaments, and in one of them I played against him. I was 18 years old and I kept going around in the locker room. It was very strange, because he had been following and admiring him for years, as a child he had his clothes and his Adidas racket … Those huge wristbands! It gave me goose bumps, ”he says; “I was walking towards the track and suddenly I was in front of him and I was thinking: It can’t be, it can’t be! As soon as it started, I didn’t even see it go by. He gave me a brutal passing, one of those I had seen hundreds of times, and instead of fitting it wrong I said to myself: How cool that he could have done this to me too!

At the 98 Masters, Moyà took me to the limit, so I held onto his spirit

The pulse ended 6-1 and 6-4. “And when it was all over, I called my parents and told my mother to remove the Lendl poster from the room. I said to him: Mom, I am already a professional and I play against this type of player, so if I want to beat them, I should not idolize them, ”recalls Corretja, who in his childhood had a deficit of strength in the right that he compensated by imitating the grip. of his rough reference, who defended number one the circuit for 270 weeks – behind only Roger Federer (310), Sampras (286) and Novak Djokovic (282) – and raised eight majors.

“I tried to take that gesture, although I have never really been close to him,” he says, while commenting that after that meeting in 1992 in France, the American (of Czechoslovak origin) regularly claimed him as a hitting partner. “He is a man with a tough gesture and a very strong personality, but also with a profound knowledge of our sport and a much greater sense of humor than he seems,” concludes the Catalan, who throughout his career covered a golden hairpin of opponents and only longs on the resume for Björn Borg and McEnroe.

“I have played against Lendl, Edberg, Wilander, Becker, Courier, Agassi, Sampras, Nadal, Federer … And even with Guillermo Vilas! You think about it and you say to yourself: wow! ”

