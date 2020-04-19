A mother in the United States went viral on social networks for using a helmet of the character Buzz lightyear, from the movie Toy Story. In this way, the woman left her house to go to the supermarket and buy some food, using the accessory as a preventive measure against the health contingency that is lived by the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide.

This action occurred last Friday, April 10, when Kelly Hogan Painter, who lives in the town called Waxhaw, located in North CarolinaHe decided to leave his home for a few moments to buy some food for his family.

Through a video that she recorded and published in her social networks, you could see how it is in the Supermarket, walk down some corridors and observe the people around you.

Stay at home!

Kelly is a woman who understands how important it is to comply with the quarantine caused by contingency of the coronavirus COVID-19, to help contain the disease and try to eradicate it as soon as possible. She knows that only in cases of extreme need, such as the purchase of food, it is allowed to go out and that is why she added the following comment to her recording:

“Thanks for all the laughs and sharing of the first video! It really made my heart smile. For those who wanted to see inside the store, here they are. Also, don’t tell the chef about the bread comment, he’ll get my title back for sure. Stay home or stay protected! The air could be toxic! ” Kelly Hogan Painter, mom.

This recording, where Kelly sports a buzz lightyear character helmet It caused several reactions among the users of the networks, highlighting the curious thing about the situation, even the fact also caused the local media to call their attention and they decided to share their experience with the health prevention measures that they must still comply with before the COVID-19.

