Since they dropped the bomb in 1996, Molotov became one of the most successful gangs in our country, mixing punchy riffs and humorous lyrics with political overtones. With the premiere of Where will the girls play? one of the emblematic songs of this album was “Puto”, with everything and the controversy that was – and still is – around it.

However, amid the pandemic that the world is facing against the coronavirus, decided to change the version we all know to send a message –Very in his style– to all his fans to stay home and catch the wave that this is the only way to get out of this problem as soon as possible.

Now the song is called “Together” and they modified the word fucking for others like rough, hard, extreme, together, period. Furthermore, they remind us that In this home run we can help and do various productive things like mopping and even rapping. –In case they no longer know how to kill time in this quarantine.

And already running, the members of Molotov also thanked all the sectors that are facing the coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, rescuers, transporters, journalists and the families of all of them.

Here we leave you a fragment of the choir for you to learn:

Stupid!

Whoever doesn’t take it seriously

Lasted!

You can get to the cemetery

Sumo!

To not go out to mess

Together!

I take care of my girls and my mother

Affair!

If you go out for the potato

Point!

Put a lid on your mouth

Sumo!

From my house in my trench

Together!

To the doctors and nurses

As if this were not enough, Molotov also released the official video of this song, which will undoubtedly make the message clear to everyone. In him we see to the band playing the song in the distance, while some are mixed images that show the behavior of a sector of the population that at this stage of the pandemic ignore the measures implemented by the government.

With a touch of acid humor like the one that has always characterized them, but taking the situation seriously that we are living, the band shows us through all these cases that beyond thinking that nothing will happen to us, we have to stay in our houses so that all this ends soon.

But we better not tell you more, check below the video of “Together”, the new version of “Puto” by Molotov to catch the wave of what can happen if we ignore the measures of social isolation and sanitation:

Watch on YouTube

