Molotov prepares his next face-to-face concert in CDMX

MEXICO CITY.

The Molotov band announced via social networks their return to the stage in person with a concert on June 1 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“CDMX! #Estallamolotov next July 1 at turn 4 of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez 8:30 pm, private outdoor boxes We already missed them HDTSPM”, they wrote on their Instagram account.

A few months ago, the Mexican band made an adaptation of its emblematic song Puto, which it called Juntos, in order to send a message to the public about the importance of following sanitary and precautionary measures to stop the contagion of covid-19.

The lyrics of Juntos warn Mexicans what can happen if they do not act responsibly by staying at home:

