Molotov legally denounces Morena’s candidate. ‘Let the law be fulfilled’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Mexican rock group, Molotov, presented yesterday, before the Attorney General’s Office, a complaint against the Morenista candidate for the municipal presidency of Aguascalientes, for using his song ‘Voto Latino’ without his authorization.

Arturo Ávila Anaya, Morena’s candidate, took the issue and adapted it for electoral purposes, to later post it on his Twitter account on May 31, which upset Molotov.

“As it is in the public domain, many of our songs are known for their political satire and sharp criticism of the rulers of our country, which is why throughout almost 27 years of artistic career, we have never authorized, nor will we ever authorize, the use of any of our songs for political purposes and much less, to be used by candidates as propaganda during electoral campaigns, ”the band said in a statement.

“We demand that the law be observed and our rights are respected,” they stressed.

In the denouncement of the facts, the gang indicates that, except for an error in the judgment of the person who filed it, what happened could constitute a crime to the detriment of Molotov.

Vanguard Information