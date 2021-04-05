Molotov cocktails and bricks against the Police in Northern Ireland for the Brexit agreements

Protests in Northern Ireland (Photo: Charles McQuillan via Getty Images)

Third consecutive night in which riots are recorded in different parts of Northern Ireland. Tensions that have grown in recent months in the region due to the trade agreements that have been adopted after ‘Brexit’. The clashes have injured officers after being attacked with Molotov cocktails and bricks.

As has happened for several days, violence broke out again in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus in County Antrim on Sunday night.

Three cars have been stolen and set on fire in an “orchestrated attack” by a group of about 20 or 30 people, which took place between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm (local time). In a statement, the Northern Irish Police have specified that 30 Molotov cocktails have been thrown at the security forces.

A detainee

Following the incidents, a 47-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The Chief Superintendent of Police, Darrin Jones, has expressed the “disappointment” of having suffered another “night of criminal behavior that does nothing but cause harm to the community” and has stressed the “impact” of having stated “that some of those involved were children as young as 12 years old ”.

“It is totally unacceptable, and it is crucial that we send a message to those responsible that such behavior cannot be tolerated,” emphasized Jones, who has also appealed to members of the community “with influence” not to occur. “More shameful scenes of violence in the streets” and “young people are not caught in crime.”

