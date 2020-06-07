The Mexican rock band Molotov wants to leave a message of awareness among people about the importance of continuing to keep the quarantine at home and thus decrease the spread of COVID-19, for which they changed the lyrics of one of their successful songs.

The new version of the Puto theme, now called Juntos, also warns of the danger of not respecting the corresponding measures during this health crisis, in addition to recognizing the work of doctors and nurses.

“I think the running of the bulls made people start coming up with ideas that I think are a good resource to use time objectively and get new ideas, to turn it around, to invite people to stay home, to take shelter While this happened and this idea came out, it occurred to Tito to change the letter and to communicate this, to communicate to people to hold on for a while longer, “explained Paco Ayala.

“Gross! Whoever does not take it seriously! Hard! You can get to the cemetery Sumo! Not to go out and throw a mess! Together! I take care of my girls and my mother. Issue! If you go out for the potato, period Put a lid on your mouth Sumo! From my house in my trench, “says the new lyrics.

The musician indicated that there are different ways to take advantage of the confinement, such as taking advantage of family moments, which many times the work of daily life prevents doing. “You talk to your family through video calls, text messages, you can have a good time on social networks, there is a lot of information that you can get the most out of and take a little longer, we really don’t know when this will really go down to have freedom going back to doing your normal job … this is a temporary shelter, “he said.

“We in the music part still need more to return to a stage,” said Ayala, who considers it a good option to continue doing shows via streaming as the pandemic passes.

“It seems incredible to me that the technology in a phone brings you closer to your favorite artist or something that interests you and it is not through a stage, but from the living room or bedroom of your house is fine, there is a lot of content floating around that it’s interesting, “he noted.

“What there is is streaming, if this happens during a good time when the concerts are done again as in the past, or improved even to what we were used to, the streaming is incredible that the organizers, the bands, the promoters, those who promote, because they can find a good way for music and entertainment not to stay anesthetized, for me it is great that they can see, listen to a festival, if you cannot leave your house “, abounded.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad