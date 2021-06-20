Molly Taylor to contest three WRC rallies in a Ford Fiesta Rally3

Molly Taylor will have the opportunity to return to the WRC, one of the objectives he was pursuing most strongly. The Australian rider has reached an agreement with M-Sport to compete with one of his Ford Fiesta Rally3 in three tests of the World Cup. A movement that can only be understood from the good role that Taylor is having in Extreme E, a new wedge category in which Molly is the female driver of the Rosberg Xtreme Racing team. A structure in which he teams up with Johan Kristoffersson and with which has won the first two X-Prix in the history of the championship at the wheel of the Odyssey 21.

Australian Molly Taylor has had different stages in the WRC, although none of them has curdled. Taylor first competed at the World Cup in 2011, year in which he was among the drivers of the WRC Academy. After three more rallies in the next two seasons, Molly returned to the WRC in 2014 at the wheel of a Citroën DS3 R3T, car used in the WRC3 category and in the Junior WRC. After competing in the 2016 Rally Australia with a Subaru WRX STi, the same year in which she was proclaimed champion of the Australian National, now Taylor returns to the World Cup with another baggage.

In fact, Molly Taylor will have a program of three rallies with Seb Marshall as co-driver at the controls of a Ford Fiesta Rally3 with which he will start in Estonia, Greece -Acropolis Rally- and Finland: «I am beyond excited to announce my program with M-Sport in three rounds of the WRC with their new Ford Fiesta Rally3. I will participate in some of the rallies that you always dream of competing such as Estonia, the Acropolis Rally of Greece and the Rally of Finland. This time, Seb Marshall will join me for this adventure. It’s hard to find the words that accurately describe how much this show means to me. It is a dream.