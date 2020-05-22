She is an Australian rally racer

Each team must have a mixed line-up per rule

Molly Taylor, the first and only female driver to succeed in Australia’s national rallies, has become the newest addition to the Extreme E Driver Program. Along with the other applicants, she will compete for a seat in the inaugural season of the category. electric off-road racing.

Molly, 32, began her career in 2006, when she was awarded the New South Wales ‘Young Achiever’ award and in 2009 she was selected by the Australian Motor Sports Foundation for its International ‘Rising Star’ Program.

Her consecutive national titles in the F16 category were followed by two titles of British Women’s Rally Champions. His experience and achievements allowed him access to the World Rally Championship in 2011 as part of Pirelli’s ‘Star Driver’ program, where he achieved a stage victory at the Rally Wales.

Since then Molly has competed in the FIA ​​European Rally Championship and in Australia, where she claimed the national runner-up in 2015. Her consecration comes a year later, when Subaru Motorsport becomes part and proclaims herself Australian rally champion.

The attraction of the Extreme E, for Molly, is its adventure into the unknown: “Never before has something like this been done. It represents a great challenge and an adventure, which really excites me,” Molly said in the statement issued by Extreme AND.

“The message of tackling climate change proactively is also incredibly important: our future and generations to come depend on our successfully tackling this problem,” added the Australian.

Molly has never driven an electric SUV, let alone the Odyssey 21, but she really wants to cross this off her list. “It seems like a lot of fun to drive, it will be a roller coaster for all of us. As a rally driver, I am trained to control the car and will be able to adapt to changing environments,” says the Sydney forward to finish.

