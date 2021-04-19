Moller-Hansen, new Barcelona Dragons player

04/19/2021 at 11:39 AM CEST

Nicholas Moller-Hansen He is a new player for the Barcelona Dragons. The 24-year-old Dane is now officially part of the squad that Adam Rita and the rest of the technical staff will have at their disposal.

The new Barcelona Dragons player plays the role of ‘Offensive Lineman’. Moller-Hansen joins that offensive line of the team that trainsAdam Rita to Jan Raus, who was already announced as a new player last week.

Two seasons ago, in 2019, the new Dragons player was proclaimed champion of Denmark with the Triangle Razorbacks, one of his last teams. Last year he played for the Grizzlys Catalans, while this year he played for the L’Hospitalet Pioners.

The new ‘Offensive Lineman’ (OL) arrives at the group he directs Adam Rita eager to face this new project: “I am looking forward to starting

work with my new colleagues, with the technical staff and with all the people who are part of the organization. I hope it’s a great season for me, for

the team and for the entire franchise & rdquor ;.

The management and technical staff of the Barcelona Dragons have seen in Nicholas Moller-Hansen an experienced player who has become champion in his home country – in Denmark. A powerful player with the ability to give protection and time to the Quarterback and to create spaces to facilitate the running game.