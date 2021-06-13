Molina: “We will be able to go to the European Championship with the best guarantees”

José Molina, sports director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), launched a message of “tranquility” from the ‘bubble’ of the national team, with the confidence that Spain will attend the European Championship “with the best guarantees” despite the setback for Sergio Busquets’ positive for coronavirus. “The situation we are experiencing is one of tranquility and normalcy, a situation that clubs have previously experienced at the national level. Since the pandemic began, everyone has had a similar situation “, Molina pointed out to the selection media.

🗣️ José Molina, Sports Director of the RFEF: ➡️ “The situation is calm and normal”. ➡️ “We have brought more players to prevent possible setbacks”. ➡️ “We are optimistic, we strictly comply with all health protocols.” # SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Zw4PLIeu9s – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 8, 2021

“The atmosphere is one of tranquility and optimism, waiting for results but with the optimism that we are all doing well, that we do not have any more problems and we will be able to go to the Eurocup with the best guarantees. ” train together or play the last friendly preparation. “We are following the protocols set by both UEFA and the health authorities, hoping that everything is under control, continuing with our daily PCRs and hoping not to have any more shocks”, Molina recounted.

The sports director of the RFEF thanked the behavior and the quick response of the players who have been called to train in a parallel bubble, in case there is a positive case. “We hope that nothing happens and that everything continues as normal, but if we have another setback we need to be prepared, so we have called some players to come and train. They were on vacation and we are very grateful for their commitment to the national team, for wanting to be here trying to help and willing, if necessary, to become part of the national team, “he said. .