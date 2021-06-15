in Euro 2021

Molina: “We have already spoken with the people on the lawn and something can be done”

Sensations: “Bittersweet. The game was very good. We have had chances and in general we have deserved much more. It is always better to win in the debut.”

Goal: “The problem is when you don’t generate. It’s a matter of streaks or success in the final meters. The goal has to come and we’ll be talking about something else.”

Morata: “People can do whatever they want. We have absolute confidence in Álvaro. He has had no luck with the goal. Working like this, the goal will come safely.”

Grass: “It was slower. For our game, a perfect turf is better for us. There is not much time, but we have already talked to the grass people and something can be done.”

Portugal starts their title defense against Hungary

The power of privacy and the right to privacy