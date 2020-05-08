In an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino, a Colombian midfielder told about his time at the club and recalled the elimination of the 2008 Libertadores, with a poorly annulled goal by Peixe

If there is a player who missed Santos fans, it is Colombian midfielder Molina. He, who defended Santos between 2008 and 2009, is always remembered for his technique and also for his race on the pitch, a mark that was characterized in his style of play.

Molina had a good pass at Santos between 2008 and 2009 (Photo: Ivan Storti / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

In an interview with journalist Ademir Quintino, Molina commented on his time at Peixe and also thanked the affection of the Santos players.

– One day, I was there in the pre-season, my manager called me. He said he had the possibility of going to Santos. It was the easiest negotiation I’ve had in my career. I was very happy. I still don’t understand all this affection. I was a very charismatic guy. I always tried to give myself 100%. I arrived and tried to do my best. Now, I understand that it’s not just about winning the championship. It is the way to surrender in the field. I am very grateful for the affection – he said.

One of the saddest episodes during his time at Santos was the elimination in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Libertadores for América-MEX. Peixe lost the first game, away from home, by 2 to 0. At that time, striker Kléber Pereira had a poorly canceled goal.

– I think this poorly canceled goal ended up taking us out of Libertadores. If we have a better result in Mexico, in Vila we could pass. It ended up hurting – finished the Colombian.

In all, Molina played 78 games for Peixe, scoring 17 goals. Currently, the midfielder defends Independiente Medellìn (COL).

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018