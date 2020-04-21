The Centro de Genomas, one of the leaders in precision medicine in Brazil, is carrying out two tests for Covid-19: the molecular (PCR) and the antibodies (IgG). Collection can be done at the main unit, located in the capital of São Paulo, or at home. The appointment is made by phone (11) 5079-9593. “Home collection can be requested for any client, regardless of whether they are elderly or not”, says the executive director, Cintia Vilhena.

The molecular test (PCR) analyzes three regions of the SARS 2 viral genome, which causes COVID-19. “The test is done by means of a collection with a flexible cotton-tipped nail, in the nasopharynx and oropharynx, that is, the nose and throat. The biological sample is sent for analysis and the result comes out within 48 hours”, explains Cíntia Vilhena. The Executive Director of the Centro de Genomas® also reinforces that the PCR molecular test is indicated for people who have fever, shortness of breath and dry cough, for more than 24 hours, or show flu-like symptoms.

IgG, on the other hand, is able to detect the presence of antibodies, which are produced by the human body’s defense cells against SARS-CoV-2, after contact with viruses, by collecting a drop of blood. Considering the fact that the patient may have had the disease asymptomatically, the test is recommended for the entire population in order to obtain answers that may represent more tranquility and quality of life. For example: if the patient has abundant antibodies in his plasma, he can leave the isolation mode without any greater risk of reinfection by SARS-CoV-2.

The telephone number of the Centro de Genomas for more information about COVID-19 is (11) 93114-9047 or 0800 771 1137.

Website: https://www.centrodegenomas.com/

