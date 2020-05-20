Curdling a good 2020 may allow the German to leave Maranello with his head held high

However, if you make mistakes again, you will end up going out the back door

It sees as possible and in turn complicated the signing of Vettel by Mercedes

Dutch TV commentator Ziggo Sport, Olav Mol, says it depends on whether Sebastian Vettel’s races in 2020 will leave the paddock with his head held high or through the back door. The latter has not dared to predict what will happen to the German in 2021, but maintains that a transfer by Mercedes is somewhat complicated, but possible.

Vettel will run his last season with Ferrari in 2020, and according to Mol, a good final year may be an opportunity to leave Maranello with his head held high. Of course, if you make mistakes again, you will end up going out the back door and with your image very damaged.

“Vettel’s future depends a lot on this 2020 season. It depends on the races he does, we will see him leaving the paddock with his head held high or disappearing with his head down through the back door, “Mol said in an interview on the Dutch podcast aan Tafel.

Mol is clear that the only team that meets Vettel’s demands at the moment is Mercedes. The Germans are a leading team in current Formula 1 and signing for the German team would be a great opportunity for Sebastian to demonstrate that he still has some rope in the Grand Circus.

“There’s only one place left for me to go, and that’s Mercedes. Is that your new destination? I believe that Mercedes is the only team that meets Vettel’s expectations at the time, and it is also a place where you can demonstrate that you still have rope in Formula 1. All this if you decide to stay, of course, ”

The signing of Vettel by Mercedes makes sense for Mol. The one from the Netherlands sees it complicated than Sebastian wearing silver in 2021, but maintains that it is a possible option, given that Mercedes is a German company, and Vettel a German pilot.

“The signing of Vettel by Mercedes would make sense I think. Also, everyone already knows that Mercedes has not said no to Sebastian, he is an option. Something that is logical, because a German company cannot refuse to say no to him resounding to Sebastian Vettel. Will we see Vettel dressed in silver? I don’t know, but it’s complicated “, Mol has expressed to finish.

