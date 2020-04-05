WWE WrestleMania 36: Mojo Rawley is the new 24/7 WWE champion

During the broadcast of the first night of WWE WrestleMania 36, the host of the great event Rob Gronkowski he was commenting on how exciting the first matches of “the Showcase of the Immortals” had been with Mojo Rawley, but at the most unexpected moment appears WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth.

Rob Gronkowski would try to cover R-Truth but fails! Mojo Rawley covers him with a roll-up and he’s the new 24/7 WWE champion!

Complete billboard:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

The Miz will not be at the event due to injury.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

