Mojang has recently been celebrating, and it is that the cube of his eyes, Minecraft, has turned 11 years old. To celebrate, Thomas Wiborgh, the creative director of communications, has prepared a series of surprises which he explains in an article he has written for the occasion. In it, he revealed that the company now has a new name, this being Minecraft StudiosAnd, in addition, it is accompanied by a refreshing new logo to show off in full. All this accompanied by a fun video to put the icing on the cake.

Mojang Studios is much more than Minecraft

In the article, Wiborgh answers a very obvious question: Why a change to the (so subtle) name and a new logo? Well, as the creative director of communications explains, this change arises as a result of the desire to reinvent itself. Mojang Studios has long ceased to be a company focused only on Minecraft, although many of its products share the same square universe, they have nothing to do, for example, the augmented reality mobile game Minecraft Earth is far from being similar to the newly released Minecraft Dungeons. Currently – continues the author of the article – we are planning to make a future movie, preparing a live show, and tinkering with new ideas for unreleased titles.

What do you think of the change of scenery? The red background does not feel bad, the truth. In a world where it seems that there are fewer and fewer things to invent, things from within the world of entertainment included, there are many artists and creators who suffer periods of low creativity, in which sometimes, for lack of inspiration, they stagnate doing what they have always known how to do well, instead of looking for alternatives and new ways of creating original works. That is why companies like Mojang Studios are looking for ways to reinvent themselves and get out of the cliches in which they have been established, ways such as changing the image of the brand. Always looking forward.

