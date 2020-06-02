Pharmacies play a very important social role, having a fundamental role in maintaining people’s health. These establishments are responsible for making quality and safe products available to consumers, whether they come from the pharmaceutical industry or handling pharmacies.

As it is a place for the transit of medicines, it is important that these environments are free of any type of contamination. Pharmacies, compounding pharmacies and drugstores must follow all norms established by ANVISA so that the storage and handling of medicines are done correctly. Among the precautions to be taken in the establishments, there is control over temperature and humidity.

Excessive humidity can cause a lot of damage to pharmacies and drugstores. Responsible for the distribution of medicines, these establishments are at risk if they do not strictly follow all the protocols for the safety and handling of medicines. Control is necessary and must be done so that the drugs do not lose their integrity, do not suffer changes in their formulations and mainly do not cause damage to the health of users.

Among the damages caused by humidity are physical and chemical alterations of the medications, reduction in the volume of ointments and the loss of efficacy of effervescents. In addition, all medications such as pills, powder, pills, among others, are highly hygroscopic, and are subject to moisture absorption. Therefore, Anvisa, stipulates in the RDC No. 304 (09/17/2019) that storage areas must be equipped with equipment and instruments necessary to control and monitor temperature and humidity.

With different characteristics from conventional pharmacies, where medicines are already ready and packaged, in handling pharmacies they are produced according to the needs of each patient.

Moisture is a silent enemy that can harm the handling of medications. Many of them are hygroscopic, that is, they retain moisture, which compromises their safety and can impair their effectiveness. The damage can also involve the environment, as excess moisture can mean the proliferation of microorganisms such as fungi, responsible for the formation of mold and mold.

It is important that all procedures in a handling pharmacy converge in order to maintain adequate temperature and especially humidity conditions, to ensure the integrity, quality and safety of the drugs throughout their period of validity.

In order to ensure that the standard of quality and services in the handling pharmacies are strictly followed, Anvisa maintains legal instruments, covering the establishments, namely:

RDC No. 67 (10/08/2007) determines that all the manipulation rooms must be maintained with temperature and humidity compatible with the raw materials stored or manipulated there.

RDC No. 44 (08/17/2009) which provides for the need to control humidity in handling pharmacies with regard to the storage of medicines.

Thermomatic’s Dehydrat keeps the humidity at the levels desired by the establishments by dehumidifying the environment. By stabilizing moisture, Desidrat prevents the proliferation of mites, bacteria and other microorganisms such as fungi. Equipped with modern systems, they eliminate impurities, returning a much healthier air to the environment.

Want to know more about how to control humidity in pharmacies, drugstores and handling pharmacies? Access: https://www.thermomatic.com.br/aplicacoes/conservacao-incorreta-de-medicamentos-pode-afetar-a-saude-de-pacientes.html

Website: https://www.thermomatic.com.br/

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra