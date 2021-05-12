Moisés Muñoz believes that Chivas should make the fewest changes for the next season

Former goalkeeper and current sports analyst Moses Muñoz of the chain TUDN, ensures that he does not see a major restructuring in the Chivas de Guadalajara in the MX League, for the next one Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Chivas: José Luis Higuera attacks Guadalajara players

I believe that at this moment it is the best. The less changes there are, I think the better it can be for the institution. Vucetich must be maintained “, were the words of Moisés Muñoz.

The former goalkeeper of the Eagles spoke for the program ‘Line of Four’, made it clear that for his point of view the board of the Sacred Rebaño must continue with the same base of the team and with Víctor Manuel Vucetich as coach in the next season.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Moisés Muñoz made his opinion known after the questioning of one of his teammates, so he assured that the less changes in the squad can be a more competitive team, only with some key additions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content