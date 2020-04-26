The striker Moise Kean, from Everton, violated the rules of social isolation and threw a party with several people at his home in Liverpool, England. The player himself shared images to friends on a social network. After the episode, the English club said it was “shocked” and must impose a punishment on the athlete.

Everton said he was “shocked to learn of an incident in which a team player ignored government guidelines and club policy regarding the new coronavirus crisis. The club strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable “.

The Italian filmed himself in violation of social distancing regulations and must face disciplinary action. British media say the video was posted to friends on the social network Snapchat.

The Liverpool club says it has emphasized to employees the importance of following government rules to help the British National Health Service (NHS) deal with the covid-19 outbreak.

The lockdown, ie total suspension of activities, was extended until May 7 in Britain, the sixth country with the highest number of people infected with covid-19 in the world. There are almost 150 thousand cases of the disease registered until this Sunday and more than 20 thousand deaths.

One of the main promises of Italian football, Moise Kean was signed by Everton earlier this season after standing out at Juventus. He is a reserve on the English team and has not yet managed to establish himself, since he scored only one goal in 26 matches.

The English Championship, as well as the major leagues in the world, has been suspended since the beginning of March and has no date to be restarted. The Premier League is working on the idea of ​​resuming the tournament from 8 June.

